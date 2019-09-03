Adding homecoming king and queen candidates to the district's drug and alcohol and random drug testing policies won't take until after the Homecoming football game.
School board members said Wednesday they thought candidates were already included in the policy because the policy includes school sponsored events. However, CCCHS principal Mike Adams said the candidates haven't been included in the policy because it is run entirely by the students.
District counsel Dusty Mullin recommended that if board members wanted to include homecoming king and queen candidates and class officers in the policy, that they clarify the policy by mentioning those specifically.
"We're sitting here debating whether they're included," Mullin said. "How is a kid going to know?"
"Let us leave no doubt," Superintendent Mike Folks said following discussion on whether the board wanted the class officers or homecoming attendants included because it was not originally talked about when the random drug testing policy was adopted.
The board directed Mullin and Assistant Superintendent Sherri Edmundson to add language to policy to add homecoming king and queen candidates and class officers to the policy and bring back the changes at the October meeting, which will take effect then.
Board member Tom Roth said three out of the last four Homecomings have been "embarrassing" and the policy needs to change.
"To me, it comes down to ethics and doing what's right," Board member Bob Wietharn said. "It's an embarrassment to put those kids on the Dispatch front page (as homecoming candidates)."
Wietharn also referenced a document from the Dispatch on starting a student feature program stating that students who have had a drug or alcohol violation are not eligible for the program.
"The Dispatch in their own words doesn't want to be promoting students that have had a drug or alcohol violation," he said. "But that's what the school district is doing, promoting those students."
"Well, that's the Dispatch," Board member Steve Debenham said.
The board had tabled changing the policy for candidate and officers until Wednesday's meeting in order to get feedback from site councils.
According to minutes of the Wakefield Site Council taken by council president Jeff Yarrow, those in attendance unanimously agreed "there should be clarification regarding class officer positions and royalty candidacy within the current drug policy for USD-379 schools.
"It is believed that the policy should be inclusive with these positions. Punishment should be applied consistently across the board for all extra-curricular activities. The term of the exclusion from any extra-curricular activity should be equal."
Wakefield principal Dan Wagner said in letter that he thought the policy "is stringent enough in its penalties without adding to it."
"I strongly agree that candidates for all class officers and candidates for any royalty position should also be added in the drug policy," Wakefield Schools industrial art instructor said in an e-mail to Folks. "We want students who are not on probation or constantly in trouble with the law to represent our school. It sends the wrong message to the rest of the student body, teaching staff and community to allow those troubled students to represent us as a building as well as the town of Wakefield."
Four of the five members of the CCCHS site council agreed upon one-year period of ineligibility penalty for candidates who violated the policy, according to a written report by Bud Young and Adams. One supported two years, another said the district already has a policy in place. CCCHS administration do no support two years, but is willing to consider one year, the report said.
"Four out of five (on the site council) felt like there should be some penalty for being caught," Wietharn said. "There needs to be a penalty ... It's one thing we can do that doesn't cost anything that make a huge impact."
The board discussed quite a bit on what the penalties should be for candidates and officers violating the policy.
Board member Brad Mason said he thought penalties should be line with what the currently policy is. Board member Mike Crimmins agreed.
Wietharn said doing that would eliminate candidates on the first offense for their entire time in high school because the minimum penalty reads "12 events or 28 days, which ever is greater."
Folks said the point of the policy is to change behavior, not to assess the maximum penalty, and he believes after kids have served the penalty they should "start with a clean slate.
"If you want to change behavior you do that by assessing penalties," Wietharn said.
Debenham said the penalty for candidates shouldn't be any greater than any other activity because everyone in extra-curricular activities can be considered a role model, depending on who you are.
"Me, I thought of the quarterback as a role model (as a kid) I didn't even know who the homecoming queen was," he said. "To some kids it could be the quarterback, anyone on the football team, the gal who's captain of the volleyball team. Why are we trying to make it a worse penalty (for homecoming candidates)?"
Staff and board members said the policy already isn't uniform across activities -- missing 12 events in one sport could mean the whole season and half a season in another; and in drama at least a year because there are only a few events.
In other district news:
-- Edmundson reported that the school district currently does not have a contract with the county for an SRO officer. Sheriff Chuck Dunn is interviewing candidates for a new deputy. The candidate who will fill SRO position will also interview with the district before being hired by the Sheriff's Department, she said.
-- The school board directed staff to continue a program that pays for meals of staff who eat with school children, evaluate it in the spring, and use contingency reserve funds if necessary. Folks said the program builds relationships between the kids and teachers and helps with supervision in the lunch room, however he said the board might want to look at cutting it before cutting a couple of paraprofessional positions.
-- Folks reported that all equipment the district wanted to keep that was stored at the Longford school has been removed and the property disposed and turned over to the city of Longford. Equipment removed included two trailer loads and an old pole from the days when the pole vault was done on a sand pit, he said.
-- The board accepted resignations of Twin Lakes para-educators Ruth Henderson, Jennell Jones, Kristine Garey and Shane Stone; Craig Rickley as CCCMS eighth-grade boys basketball coach, Myra Holder as Wakefield food service custodian, and Virgil Lloyd as a paraprofessional.
-- The board hired Andrew Trent as seventh-grade girls assistant basketball coach, Craig Rickley as CCCHS assistant wrestling coach, Julie Hughes as CCCHS junior class sponsor, Zac Malcolm as CCCHS head boys basketball coach, Jessica Davies as CCCHS SADD sponsor, Nathan Ross to do one play at CCCHS, Brett Koster as eighth-grade girls head basketball coach, Cindy Clack as seventh-grade girls head basketball coach, Ben Witte as Wakefield Schools assistant football coach, Dail Smith as temporary grounds keeper, Brianna cook as a CCCHS food service employee, and Twin Lakes para-educators Barbara Majewski-Hardin, Dixie Clemons, Holly Fowler, Heather Ziokowski, Myra Holder, Jessica Baer, Melissa Kemper, Ashlyn Alford and Kendra Van Donge.
-- The board approved as substitute teachers Karra James, Randy Dykstra, Christine Anderson, Ashley Crowl, Anna Knepper, Wendy Tiemeyer, Steve Milligan, Howley Fowler, Jessica Voelker and Laurisa Condray.
