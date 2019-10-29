Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_7c2b79bf-6bdb-5b72-8bbc-d8238da6957a.html
The Slagle Studio “Synergy” Tumblers competed at the National Acrobatic Competition in Kansas City Saturday Oct. 26. This is the first competition that the tumblers have ever gone to and they did very well.
LEVEL 1
Keely Knepper 7A placed 4th, Shaylee Baker 7A placed 5th, Lyndia Voelker 7B placed 3rd and Lila Collie 9 placed 7th
LEVEL 2
Kinzee Charbonneau 8A placed 4th, Gracee Ritchie 8A placed 7th, RaeLynn Strauss 8B placed 2nd and Addyson Pladson 10 placed 4th
LEVEL 3
Shaelynn Berroth 10 placed 7th and Ericka Johnston 10A place 1st
LEVEL 4
Lara Hammond 8 placed 4th and Sophia Collie 11 placed 3rd
They are coached by Koralea and Morgan Slagle. Their next competition is in Kansas City on Nov. 9.
