Slagle Studio Tumblers

Slagle Studio “Synergy” tumblers competed at the National Acrobatic Competition in Kansas City on Saturday.  (Courtesy photo)

The Slagle Studio “Synergy” Tumblers competed at the National Acrobatic Competition in Kansas City Saturday Oct. 26. This is the first competition that the tumblers have ever gone to and they did very well.  

LEVEL 1

Keely Knepper 7A placed 4th, Shaylee Baker 7A placed 5th, Lyndia Voelker 7B placed 3rd and Lila Collie 9 placed 7th

LEVEL 2

Kinzee Charbonneau 8A placed 4th, Gracee Ritchie 8A placed 7th, RaeLynn Strauss 8B placed 2nd and  Addyson Pladson 10 placed 4th

LEVEL 3

Shaelynn Berroth 10 placed 7th and Ericka Johnston 10A place 1st

LEVEL 4

Lara Hammond 8 placed 4th and Sophia Collie 11 placed 3rd

They are coached by Koralea and Morgan Slagle.  Their next competition is in Kansas City on Nov. 9. 

