About 50 vehicles were lined up at the start of the rural food pantry distribution held Wednesday afternoon, the first of such distributions to be held every third Wednesday at the Pamida Parking Lot.
Nicole Tichenor, Harvester's Food Bank, said organization hoped for 100 people to distribute food to, but it looked like they would have "a lot more than that," she said.
Episcopal Church volunteers separated about 3,000 pounds of food to distribute to families Wednesday, including potatoes, sacks of wheat flour, fresh corn, fresh yellow squash, some fruit, canned goods, bread, and assorted bakery products.
The group distributes perishable food through the food distribution. What will be distributed each month changes each time, Tichenor said. Recipients are not required to show proof of income, anyone can receive the food.
