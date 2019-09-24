Eight CCCHS seniors have been nominated for Homecoming King and Queen, to be crowned tomorrow before the 7 p.m. Homecoming football game at Unruh Stadium.
HOMECOMING QUEEN CANDIDATES:
Jayice Knitter is the daughter of Jay and Pam Knitter.
She has been a CCCHS cheerleader for four years and a member of the Tiger drill team for three years.
Jayice is employed at Ferguson Rexall and as a lifeguard at the Clay Center swimming pool.
She is a member of the Morganville United Methodist Church. Jayice plans to attend Cosmetology school in Texas next year.
Brooke Langvardt is the daughter of Mark Langvardt and Tara Langvardt.
She participated in volleyball, basketball and softball for three years, lettering three years in each. Brooke was named a NCKL academic athlete all three years. She also received NCKL All League honors in basketball.
Brooke has been a member of Tiger Chorale for two years. She
attends the First Presbyterian Church and is currently employed by Cedar Court Motel and the Country Club. Brooke plans to attend college next fall majoring in nursing.
Anne Martin is the daughter of Doug and Deb Martin.
She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She has received three letters in each.
Throughout high school, she has been on the honor roll and has received academic letters and NCKL academic athletic awards. Anne is a member of Tiger Chorale, National Honor Society, student council and drill team.
She attends the Evangelical Covenant Church and is employed by the Clay County Medical Center. Anne plans to attend college and major in teaching.
Karlie Willmann is the daughter of Mark and Janet Willmann.
She participated in volleyball and cheerleading for two years.
Karlie is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is employed by Bluestem Electric Cooperative Inc. and Judy's Hair Biz. She plans to attend college, majoring in radiology.
HOMECOMING KING CANDIDATES:
Eric Anderson is the son of Scott and Monica Anderson.
He participated in football for four years, has been
on Captain's Council three years and is co-captain this season.
He has also participated in basketball three years, as well as golf for three years, qualifying for state his junior year. Eric has been in Tiger Chorale for two years and on the honor roll throughout high school, being recognized as an NCKL academic athlete.
He is also a two-year member of National Honor Society, serving as vice-president, and is a member of FCA. He was a HOBY delegate his sophomore year and Boy's State delegate his junior year.
Eric attends Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and is
involved in the youth group, serving as vice-president this year. He is currently employed part-time at KCLY Radio.
Eric plans to attend college next year and will study in the medical field.
Cord Carlson is the son of Randy and Suzi Carlson. He has participated in football, basketball and golf throughout high school and has lettered in all three sports.
He is a member of Tiger Chorale and has played drums in several local bands as well as with the praise team at the United Methodist Church where he is a member.
Cord has been employed for the past two years at Dieck's Clay Center Locker Plant and plans to attend college next fall.
Sean Pfizenmaier is the son of Pat and Maureen
Pfizenmaier.
He has participated in football for three years and basketball for three years. He has received an academic letter award and an NCKL academic athlete award.
Sean is an active member of the United Methodist Church, youth group, 4-H and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Sean is presently working on the family farm and plans on attending college next fall.
Luke Slagle is the son of Todd and Koralea Slagle.
He has participated in football, basketball and baseball
throughout high school. He received an NCKL honorable mention in football and NCKL All-League in baseball last year.
He is a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church. He is employed at Wall's True Value and Culligan. He plans to attend college next fall.
