Two Junction City Kiwanis Club members are looking for Clay Center area men and women interested in starting a new Kiwanis Club in Clay Center replacing the now defunct organization.
The Kiwanis organization's service emphasis is on youth, but local clubs are free to decide what programs they will undertake, Jim Mitchell told this week's Chamber coffee forum.
Mitchell said Kiwanis isn't trying to draw from existing clubs. "We think Clay Center needs a Kiwanis Club," he said. "We aren't looking to replace anything but to supplement what is already here."
The local Kiwanis Club was disbanded nine years ago. Former members awarded $2,300 left in the club's bank account to the Detour youth center in August of 2008.
Mitchell said Kiwanis officials must conduct a site survey and provide a community analysis before the club can be rechartered. He said the survey will include contact with local community leaders and educators who, he said, are relied upon to support various Kiwanis youth projects.
Funds for youth projects, including special recognition programs and ball teams, are raised at the local club's community events such as pancake feeds or refreshment sales and from sponsors.
Mitchell said his Junction City Club had dropped from 43 members in 2003 to 11 and has beeen built back to 24. He said 25 members are required to charter a club.
The number of clubs in the local division has dropped from 12 to six with 195 members in Abilene, Marysville and in two clubs each in Junction City and Manhattan.
He said membership requires about six hours a month including regular weekly meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.