We have a Deal for You...

- BREAKING: First case of coronavirus reported in Clay County
- Nevada virus deaths nearly double in 3 days; travel advisory
- Bears sighted all around town
- CCMC announces temporary furlough
- ENMU chancellor will not seek contract renewal
- Presbyterian Manor seeks homemade masks, gowns
- Man walking in roadway north of Loving is fatally struck
- Renters Together MHK pushing for rent holiday during COVID-19 pandemic
- Sheriff: Inmate found unresponsive in cell pronounced dead
- Clay County property valuation increases again in 2020
During this time of social distancing, Glavan Ford of Clay Center have something for you to do on your walks, according to a post they shared on Facebook.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
- Updated
I can’t quite put my finger on why, but the boxer Val has been uncharacteristically well behaved this week.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
