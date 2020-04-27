Tiger Speech and Drama is pleased to announce that Hunter Squires has been honored with the prestigious Academic All American award from the National Speech and Debate Association.
The Academic All American award recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of Superior Distinction (750 points); completed at least 5 semesters of high school; demonstrated outstanding character and leadership; and earned a GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).
Fewer than 2 percent of NSDA members achieve this honor, and Hunter is the first student from Clay Center to receive this honor. Hunter will be recognized at the virtual district awards ceremony on May 1st.
