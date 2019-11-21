Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_ef978509-3947-5d3b-8304-6f131baea06c.html
Now in it’s third year, the Wreaths across America program has really taken off, according to Jeanna Walters-Fancella, chapter regent of the local chapter of the Nathan Epson Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
In 2017 the DAR chapter started placing wreaths on veterans graves at Greenwood Cemetery as one of 18 cemeteries in Kansas participating in Wreaths Across America. The first year they laid 200 wreaths. Last year they laid 335 wreaths and this year, they already have 600 wreaths ordered. Greenwood has about 1,000 veterans buried there.
The local DAR chapter, which covers an area that includes Clay Center and Concordia, has been part of Wreaths Across America ever since it started in 2007 by donating toward wreaths placed on graves at Fort Riley, Walters-Fancella said. In 2016, the club started looking at putting wreaths on local graves.
The wreaths sell for $15 each. By participating as a community service project for a non-profit group, DAR had the option of either making $5 off of each wreath or getting a free wreath for every two wreaths they sell. DAR choose the option of getting extra wreaths so that they would have more to put on veterans graves, Walters-Fancella said.
“It’s a great way to cover more veterans at our local cemetery,” she said.
Wreaths Across America started with Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine. In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. He made arrangements for 5,000 wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
The idea caught on, and at first people in Maine bought wreaths through Worester to place on graves in Arlington in those first years. It didn’t become a nation-wide event until a photo of the wreaths on Arlington in 2005 drew attention to the idea and other states wanted to do the same thing for veteran graves in their states
In 2006, they shipped wreaths to 150 locations around the country by 2007 Wreaths Across America was started as an annual celebration at 300 locations with 100,000 wreaths laid. By 2011, it had grown to 350,000 wreaths laid at 750 locations. Last year, 1.8 million wreaths were laid at 1,600 locations.
“Their mission is simple -- remember, honor, teach,” Walters-Fancella said. “Remember our veterans, honor those who have served and their families and to educate the next generation about the importance of what veterans do for our country.”
The wreaths are made in with balsam fir and the company starts making them in November. They are delivered by volunteers on donated trucks and arrive about a week before. The reason they use fresh evergreens is because it is a symbol of honor.
“The reason they use live wreaths is because they’re not decorating headstones,” Walters-Fancella said. “They are remembering and honoring the veterans. One of the things that’s part of the ceremony itself is that with every wreath you lay, you say the veteran’s name and you thank them for their service, because that’s how we keep our veterans’ memories alive.”
This year, wreaths will be laid in the older part of Greenwood, where a lot of Civil War veterans are buried, Walters-Fancella said.
“Some of those veterans have not had their names mentioned out loud in decades,” she said. “So this will be the first time those names have been said out loud in a long time, so it will be an especially memorable year this year.”
The wreath-laying at Greenwood starts at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14. It starts with a 10- to 15-minute ceremony and ends with laying wreaths on graves, which takes about an hour. Around 45 people helped lay wreaths last year, and Walters-Fancella said they welcome anyone who wants to help lay wreaths.
“We absolutely would love to have you,” she said.
This year DAR will also lay a wreath at Wilson Cemetery, a small cemetery west of town, because there are a lot of veterans buried there and they plan to sign up that cemetery for Wreaths Across America next year.
“I’m excited that it’s getting out more and more and we’re building our numbers,” Walters-Fancella said. “Our goal is to get enough wreaths so that we can do the whole cemetery every year. That would be amazing, because that way, every veteran gets honored.”
Between 10 to 15 veterans in Clay County die every year -- most of them Korean and Vietnam veterans, and a few World War II veterans. Currently there are 1,005 buried in the cemetery that
With the help of the Legion, the cemetery and local funeral directors, the DAR has compiled a list of veterans buried at Greenwood. In some cases, it took volunteers walking through the cemetery and identifying veterans based on military markers or placards that accompanied their grave. A few did slip through because they had no marker on their grave or the marker hadn’t been ordered or placed on the grave yet, but those got placed on the list for a wreath in the next year.
Volunteers pick up the wreaths “on a nice day” in January or February. Last year, they had to wait until March for a nice day, but the wreaths were still green even after sitting out that long. The old wreaths are disposed at the city’s burn site.
