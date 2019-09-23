CCCMS students prayed for safety of each other, for parents, teachers, family and friends at Wednesday morning's "Meet You at the Pole" prayer in front of the flag pole.
CCCMS students prayed for safety of each other, for parents, teachers, family and friends at this morning's "Meet You at the Pole" prayer in front of the flag pole.
While the prayer service was less formal than its high school counterpart, the students weren't shy about speaking up and saying a prayer. Students, parents and school staff took turns to say a short prayer around the flag pole.
The service began with a prayer for teachers and school staff. One student thanked God for sports and prayed "to keep everyone safe" on the field. Another prayed for the safety of children around the world. They also prayed for their parents, especially for kids whose parents were overseas in the military.
Parents also prayed for the protection of children and those at the middle school in particular. Those prayers included that students watch their language and behavior
Jana Cott, leader of the Evangelical Church group who organized this year's service, prayed for students "not to buy Satan's lies," including drugs, alcohol and sexual promiscuity.
Cott also prayed "for our kids not to be like the rest of the world and to be different."
Meet You at the Pole is student lead, though Cott said sometimes middle schoolers "need a little nudge." The Evangelical youth group, which meets 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, planned the event and hung posters at the school inviting students to the service.
Cott said the turnout was pretty good this year "considering we didn't talk it up much." About 40 participated in the 30-minute session, including students, parents and school staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.