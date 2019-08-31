Longford's bar at 121 Weda still serves steaks and beer, but new owners Perrie Seyffer and his wife Deborah are making it more family orientated. Best known as Slim's and more recently known as The Eagle's Nest, the establishment is now called The Longford Gathering Place.
"As far as anyone can remember, it's always been a bar," Seyffer said. "It's still a bar, probably always been that since the 1800s.
"But we're getting away from being a bar and making it more friendly to family gatherings," he said. "Kids and teenagers come in here. Yeah, we sell beer, but we're not pushing it."
According to the Clay County Register of Deeds office the property now with the adress of 121 Weda the property was first sold by the Arkansas Valley Farm and Land Company to C. S. Malcolm on April 9, 1894 and changed hands many times, often as many times as five times in a year. The American Legion owned it a few times and many banks owned the property, as well as quite literally scores of individuals.
When the business was Slim's, it was famous for having a sign that said "Beer, Food, Ammunition." Seyffer, who remembers Georege "Slim" Patterson, said he was a gunpowder enthusiast, "just an old cowboy" and often shot at mice inside the bar with rubber bullets. Slim owned the bar from 1992 to 1994.
"Slim was the kind of guy if you asked for a cheeseburger he'd give you a stern talking to and tell you he doesn't put cheese on his grill," Seyffer said. "He'd make you a buffalo burger his own way."
Since the property has changed hands a few times, no one no longer sells ammunition and guns with food and beer because that's now illegal, Seyffer said.
Since purchasing the property in December, the Seyffers have added a beer garten and are installing central air conditioning, which will be ready in time for the rodeo. They have made other improvements to the inside.
"That building has never had central air conditioning since it was built," Seyffer said.
For the rodeo, the bar will have Karoake on Friday and Goode & Company, a five-man country western band from Topeka, will play at the bar at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission will be $3 a person or $5 a couple.
