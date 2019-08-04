On Monday Clay County Commissioners ordered a $100 spending cap on departments, started a hiring freeze, and cut department budgets for 2010 to reduce a mill levy increase to one mill.
Those cuts included reducing the Road and Bridge budget from $1.9 million to $1.5 million, reducing the Sheriff's budget by $39,000 and reducing levies for Economic Development and Courthouse maintenance from 1.5 mills each to 1 mill.
The commission also wiped out all capital outlay projects, but said they would consider them on a case-by-case budget and allow them if an emergency calls for it. That includes delaying purchase of a new ambulance until 2011, and removing vehicles for the Sheriff's Department.
Delaying purchases of vehicles a year will mean departments will have "to stretch a few miles" out of ambulances and patrol trucks, but commissioners Mike Spicer and Jerry Mayo said they thought that could be done.
Spicer also proposed cutting the Sheriff's budget since housing out-of-county inmates is expected to be down. While the department is contractually obligated to provide a certain amount of staff to handle Johnson County inmates, what they will spend on commodities will go down, he said.
"I really think we can trim the Sheriff's budget," Spicer said.
"It wasn't too many years ago we didn't have 24-hour coverage," Commissioner Jerry Mayo said. "Maybe we don't have to have that next year."
With the cuts, the Sheriff will be budgeted slightly less to what was budgeted in 2008, about $740,000, and "he did a pretty good job" that year, Mayo said. Since 2007, the Sheriff's budget has gone up about $40,000 a year.
Road and Bridge is in a similar situation. In 2008, the department's budget was $1.44 million; $1.5 million in 2010 would be slightly more than what it received in 2008 and $400,000 less than what is budgeted in 2009. Mayo said the department had recently crossed the $1 million mark. in 2007 Road and Bridge spent $1.27 million.
Road and Bridge should spend less in 2010 than it is spending this year because this year the department is catching up on several years of work. That fuel may go up is the only concern.
"(Highway administrator Steve Liby) is just going to have to really watch what he spends)," Commissioner David Thurlow said.
Most new requests in other budgets, such a new staff member in the Appraiser's Office, have also been cut to give departments in 2010 about what they received in 2009.
Commissioners cut economic development and courthouse maintenance levies because funds are accumulating in those departments. The courthouse fund has $320,000 and Economic development has a reserve of $345,000, Auditor Randy Gassman said.
"I don't think we'll miss a half a mill all that much (in those funds)," Thurlow said.
A spending cap and a hiring freeze have been initiated along with other measures to put a lid on what the county is spending this year. A large carry-over could soften the blow of dwindling funds next year.
Despite all of these measures, the county is planning to raise the mill levy by one mill. Spicer said if the county doesn't do it this year, next year could be all the more worse.
County treasurer-elect Christine Swaim said on her home, one-mill amounted to about $6 more, or 50 cents a month.
"This is a little increase, it isn't going to hurt anyone," Mayo said.
The county budget will published with an increase of about 1 mill Friday. However, that may not be the end of the cuts because the county can choose to go with a budget lower than the published amount.
Commissioners are also talked about cutting the 1 percent increase in salaries and wages for county employees or requiring an additional cut across the board for all departments.
The county budget will be published in Friday's Dispatch; a public hearing on it will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 17.
