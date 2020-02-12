Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Snow this morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High around 40F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 8F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.