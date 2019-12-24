Note: This article originally appear in The Dispatch in 2008. It’s been updated.
Clay Center Resident Steve Wohler’s Christmas lights can be appreciated during the day time too -- the lights are poked between cans stacked into different shapes.
Wohler said the idea to make lights out of pop cans came from his dad, Norman Wohler, who started doing it about 25 years ago.
“He had a neighbor (Bob Castle) he copied from and he built some,” Wohler said. “It’s been about (25) years ago, that’s when he was living in Phillipsburg.”
The first ones were stacked into Christmas trees, which Wohler has at his home on the southwest corner of Eighth and Crawford Streets and at his business, Wohler’s Band Box Cleaners, 416 Lincoln Ave.
“I was intrigued with the way the lights shine off of the aluminum, that’s why I started (building them),” Wohler said.
The trees took a couple hundred lights and cans each,. The bigger, more recently-made decorations took more cans -- 1,200 to 1,400 lights for the big star on top of Wohler’s house. Shapes the cans have been stacked into include trees, stars and a cross.
“You can do a lot of different things with them,” Wohler said.
The decorations are bound together with a glue called Goop. The lights can either be poked in the spaces between the cans or inside the can itself through tab openings. The trees took about a half hour to stack and glue together the cans and an hour to poke the lights through, the other bigger decorations took longer, Wohler said.
“Mostly pop cans” make up the decorations, Wohler said.
“On the Christmas tree at the house I used Coke cans on the outside edge, that way it’s uniform,” he said. “What I put in the middle doesn’t matter so much, you can’t see them anyway.”
In 2018 Wohler said he had to replace burnt out light bulbs in the decorations, which took “quite a while.”
Since the 2018, Wohler has added a few more trees -- one large one, and small one that can fit in a window.
