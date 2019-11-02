County Highway Administrator Steve Liby reported this morning that last week's rains "did tremendous damage" to the road despite the departments efforts.
Liby said he had all the road graders out and trucks hauling rock this morning and this week the department will concentrate on the roads, especially because the road work is needed to help farmers get their crops out.
Liby also said he knows roads are saturated and torn up, especially the dirt roads, and his department will get to those as soon as the department can. Liby had planned to work on 19th Road this week, but he said the weather changed that.
"We need some sun and dry weather just as bad as the farmers," Liby said.
Liby also asked permission to purchase a better type of winter road patch that is supposed to have a longer shelf than what the county purchased in the past.
