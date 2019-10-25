Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_20c09b61-e114-540c-a9cd-15d9ff4f4f70.html
Advance voting for the 2019 City/School General Election is going on right now in the County Clerk’s Office!.If you would like to view a sample of your ballot you can go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/Home and enter your information. Polls for this election will also be open on Nov. 5.
The No. 7 Seat of the USD-379 school board is the only major contested race. Apryl Peerson, Clay Center, and Amanda Nichols, of rural Wakefield, both filed for that seat. Deborah S. Brown, Wakefield, who filed for Position No. 3 seat. Paige Taddiken, Clay Center, who filed for the Position No. 2 seat; and Linda D. Sleichter, Clay Center, who filed for the Position No. 1 seat are all unopposed. Peerson and Sleichter currently serve on the board.
Four members currently serving on the Clay Center City Council and Mayor Jimmy Thatcher have field for re-election and are running unopposed.
