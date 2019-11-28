Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.