With three weeks to go before the signup period ends, more than 160 youngsters have signed up for Clay Center's second annual soccer program, according to coordinator and founder Nathan Persinger.
The 160-plus compares with 180 youth who signed up last year. Persinger told those at the Chamber's regular Wednesday morning coffee forum that children in first-grade through third make up the largest group, with 87 enrolled so far.
Participants must sign up by Sept. 1. The season will include seven games from Aug. 31 through mid-October, Persinger said.
Games will be played at the Clay County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays for the seven weeks with the older participants playing on Mondays.
Persinger said most coaching positions are filled, but there is still a need for two coaches and a couple of assistant coaches to direct the teams of 14-16 players each.
Persinger has helped running the league with three volunteer staff members - Linda Sleichter, Lynn Auld and Jeremy Spivey.
Referees are hired for games from the ranks of seventh-grade through high school students. Persinger said the positions are granted on a "first come, first serve" basis but that there are positions still open to fill.
Last year the league had 14 referees on the field.
Players will be invited to attend a special soccer clinic at noon, Saturday, Aug. 29 at the fairgrounds conducted by K-State soccer team members. Persinger said the clinic was well received last year with some players attending from Washington and Nebraska.
The event includes door prizes with tee shirts and autographs of K-State soccer team members.
Those wishing to register can pick up registration forms at the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce or from Union State Bank. More information is available at the Chamber's web site. An online registration form can be found on a link marked "Soccer" on the right hand side of the main page under "New."
