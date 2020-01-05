As anyone in a civic club knows, the start of the new year is usually the time to pay dues and check to make sure you’re current on your membership. The start of the new year is also the time of year to renew your Chamber membership -- or to sign up if you aren’t already a member.
This is the time of year to be thinking of resolutions for the new year. Whether or not you stick to your resolution for the whole year or just make it through February, think of tapping local resources when you need help keeping that resolution.
