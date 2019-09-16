Former Nebraska secondary coach George Darlington says the Husker defense has improved, especially up front. "But if that one kid (safety Cam Taylor-Britt) is out, there could be problems. All in all, the defense is better, but it's still not where anybody wants it to be talentwise. There are warts at some positions. I'm not talking about effort or anything like that. They just need to be a little more talented in some places." more >>