Editor's note: This is printed as the student submitted it.
On September 24, the 6th, 7th, and 8th graders will be called to an assembly! This is no boring assembly, it's a chance to have the U.S. army, retired colonel, Gary LaGrange, give a presentation to us.
Colonel LaGrange has served 28 years in the army including fighting in missions such as Desert Storm and Viet Nam. He is now dedicated to helping children in Iraq and Afghanistan grow up with a better education. His presentation will be about how to help their education. We. as students at CCCMS are here to help by collecting supplies for the children.
The dates to bring the supplies are shown below:
Sept. 25 -- pencils, pens, pencil sharpeners, erasers
Sept. 28 -- notebooks, coloring books, notebook paper
Sept. 29 -- crayons, glue, scissors, 12" rulers
Sept. 30 -- calculators, scotch tape, chalk, blackboard erasers
Oct. 1 -- back packs (book bags)
Oct. 2 -- small toys, staplers and staples
Oct. 5 -- toothbrushes, toothpaste, books (gently used or new, nothing about religion or negative about U.S.).
The end for collecting will be October 7, although we do encourage you to bring on the sixth and seventh. We all need to take pride in giving supplies to help other children grow up with a great education like we have here in Clay Center, so help us and all other children by bringing supplies!
