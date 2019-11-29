Read more in today's e-edition at at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/
You won’t want to miss this weekend’s live, on-stage performances of ‘A Dickens Christmas Carol’ at The Rex, as many familiar faces around town are cast to portray iconic roles in this Christmas classic.
“We’ve had an awesome time getting ready for this,” director Jan Keim said at a recent Lions Club meeting, “Members of our community have auditioned for these parts and they are very, very excited about this production.”
Keim, who has directed plays and other performances for The Covenant Church for 17 years, said she’s excited to be able to use The Rex as a venue, especially for this production.
“Five or six years ago, I was filming a video for YouTube in The Rex, and never had actually been in there, because I didn’t grow up in Clay Center,” she said. “And (I thought), if we could just have it redone we could have plays and all kinds of fun things in here. And little did I know, it was going to happen.”
Even with a cast that has 21 members, most cast members will have to play more than one role, and some have three parts. They range in age from the youngest at 5 to Vern Swanson, who is the oldest cast member who will portray an undertaker. That includes five elementary-aged cast members, a middle-schooler, two in high school, and the rest are adults.
“When we did auditions, we didn’t fill all of the spots, so I went down the highways and byways of people I knew and asking them to come,” Keim said.
Even though the story is familiar, this adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is one you might not have seen before, as it stays fairly true to the book written by Charles Dickens.
“Most of it you will recognize if you’ve seen the movies or if you have read the book ,” Keim said. “I have to confess, I’ve never read the book before, so when I decided to do it, I though I probably should look at the book. It’s amazing how much it follows the book.”
