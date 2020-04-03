Most*Popular
Articles
- CCMC announces temporary furlough
- BREAKING: First case of coronavirus reported in Clay County
- Man walking in roadway north of Loving is fatally struck
- Nevada virus deaths nearly double in 3 days; travel advisory
- Bears sighted all around town
- ENMU chancellor will not seek contract renewal
- First coronavirus case completes quarantine
- Presbyterian Manor seeks homemade masks, gowns
- Sheriff: Inmate found unresponsive in cell pronounced dead
- Many businesses considered essential
Images
Videos
This week Gov. Laura Kelly took steps Tuesday to address a flood of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to grow.
While the paper is still considered an “essential business,” a lot less local news to cover has given me more time off than I’ve had in a long time, and a lot more time to spend walking the do…
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.