Elizabeth Anne Mall has released two Contemporary Christian singles with producer and sound engineer James Kocian through Firstcom Music. Firstcom Music is a division of Universal Publishing Production Music that creates music for film, broadcast, advertising, digital media and corporate productions.
Mall’s song “Fearfully, Wonderfully” was featured in the ‘700 Club Interactive’ on 06/28/2019 as well as on ‘Pryzyjaciolki’, a Polish television drama. Her song “All Because Of You” appeared on a show called “The Franchise”, episode #1904 about the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Both songs are about changing how we look at ourselves and our lives based on what God’s done for us and how He sees us. It’s truly amazing to see these songs being put out in the world like this already, within a year of being written!” Mall says.
Both songs can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music.
Mall, a singer-songwriter from Morganville, Kansas, graduate of Clay Center Community High School, previously released three albums. The last one, “L’amour,” an extended play album was released in December of 2018.
She now lives in Wichita, where her husband Scott was transferred to the Air Force Base.
