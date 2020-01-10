Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Freezing rain this morning...changing to a wintry mix and becoming windy. High 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.