With uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and after discussing with other area recreation departments,, the Clay Center Parks and Rec. Department (CCPRD) decided summer baseball and softball programs will be offered on an adjusted, later schedule (either in their entirety or some sort of abbreviated season). With the hopes kids will be able to play, CCRPS has to start accepting registrations for both programs.
Registrations can be mailed or dropped off in the drop box at City Hall/Public Utilities (at this time there will be no in-person registration). Payments should accompany registrations, but they will not be processed until we know we will be able to play the season. If it is determined we cannot play, payments be returned or shredded.
Please don’t delay in registering your player (late registration is not guaranteed). See flyers on CCRPD’s Facebook page for more details or find them opnCCRPD’s webpage at http://www.cityofclaycenter.com/government/departments/public-recreation/
