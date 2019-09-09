The rest of the country may be experiencing economic turmoil, but Clay Center and Kansas have some of the best money managers in the country, a local financial planner said at a Tuesday Lions Club meeting talk about the investment industry.
Clay Center Waddell and Reed financial planner Kurt Harberer said the company was recognized by Lipper as number one mutual fund family in the small fund families for 2008 and 2009. Number one in the big fund family was American Century, of Overland Park.
"So it kind of tells you in 2008, where were some of the best money managers?," he said. "Not too far east of here, a long ways from Wall Street and New York and wherever else. I found that kind of interesting.
"Waddell and Reed has always focused on our mutual funds and doing financial advising planning--that's always been one of the first and foremost things," Harberer said.
"One other thing ... is that we're very strong on making sure we look at and analyze everyone's life insurance. If you're going play offense, you've got to play defense and life insurance become your defensive position."
Harberer showed a graph of the capital market since 1925 showing two different types stocks, long term government bonds, treasury bills, and inflation, to show people where they would be if they invested long term. Harberer said one thing he found interesting is what happened with the stock market crash and the years after.
"That's a classic example of a W in the economy and a lot of people are talking about that as what we might be going into where we've seen up, down, back up a little bit and then another period where we go down a little bit," Harberer said. "This was kind of a sliding W. It got better going into the '30s but still we had a little recession in the '30s or maybe even depression, depending on what it was before we went into World War II."
That chart is a "pretty good indication" that tomorrow will be a better day, Harberer said.
Harberer talked about what Waddell and Reed advisors out in the field, fund managers and some of the in-betweens are saying about investments, including health care, retail and global investments.
Waddell and Reed has always had a good percentage of health care investments but advisors are being "very cautious" about investing in health care, Harberer said.
"Our fund managers are discussing every week where to invest in health care...what companies will benefit from what comes out of DC? At this point in time that's kind of up the air," he said.
"It's going to a situation where you pick the winners or the losers and you hope you get more winners than losers."
Shop 'til you drop retail "has dropped dead," Harberer said. Back to school retail is off 5 to 10 percent, Halloween is projected to be off maybe 20 percent or more, and Thanksgiving and Christmas are "going to be interesting," he said. Investors are looking for things that are different and trendy, he said.
"What fund managers are looking at is retail for differentiation and looking for some life," he said. "Unfortunately Wal-Mart seems to have quite a bit of life and one of those is based on their differential in price."
Banks and financial have always been a large piece of Waddell and Reed portfolios, Harberer said, but recently value and profitability have been questioned on those type of investments.
"Eighty-nine banks have failed to date," he said. "That doesn't sound like a lot, but there were 25 last year; 416 banks are on notice by their various regulators that they need to step it up or they could face problems. Last year there were 299. Profits are eroding, not only due to loan portfolios and other things, but FDIC has become their biggest profit sharer -- they have come back more and more to help themselves at the coffers of the bank to help shore up the whole industry.
"FDIC has $10 billion or less, depending on what you read, to cover $6 trillion in deposits. That's quite a bit of difference and they started out two years ago having somewhere around $70 billion.
"We're averaging four bank failures a week," he said. "We had five last week, we had three the week before. Based on where we're at now we're probably looking at 60 or 70 more bank failures between now and the end of the year." A similar number, 150, are expected to fail next year.
At this point in time Harberer said it's "highly unlikely" that one of those banks will be a Clay County bank because of the stable rural area.
Global and international investments are becoming more and more an active investment, Harberer said. Everyone, even the most conservative of investors, have some international investments as part of their portfolio, he said. He recommended at least 10 percent be international investments and as much as 15 to 17 percents if bonds are included in that.
"The more we mess up here in the United States with things such as taxes, spending, regulation, health care, etc., the more it becomes an opportunity for someone to grow a business, company, corporation, whatever else overseas," he said. "If we don't invest internationally or globally, we're limiting ourselves by not going that route."
The best rates on investments are the long term ones, but those investments are also battling inflation, he said.
In the era of Madoff, more oversight, greater requirements for licensing and paperwork will be required from local investment offices, Harberer said.
Financial planning will be more than a buzz word, but also a protection from increased oversight, he said.
Fiduciary responsibility is becoming a benchmark topic, he said, and financial advisors will be acting more in a fiduciary capacity.
"In other words not saying 'should you do this,' (but) 'you will do this and you will do it now because Big Brother is going to be watching over us and telling us what we should be doing,'" he said. "That's a little bit scary, but that's kind of the industry and where it is going."
