On Dec. 9, on 22nd Road ½ mile east of All American Road, Colin Jueneman, Hanover. driving a 2008 Ford. struck a deer. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.00, no injuries were reported.
On Dec. 18, on Upland Road ½ mile north of 12th Road, Dustin Chappell, Marysville, driving a 2004 Pontiac, struck a deer. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.00, no injuries were reported.
On Dec. 20, on US-36 ½ mile east of Deer Road, Emily Breeden, Belleville, driving a 2004 Ford, struck a deer. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.00, no injuries were reported.
On Dec. 27, on US -6 just west of Yankee Road, Duane Bruna, Hanover, driving a 2001 Chevrolet, struck a deer. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.00, no injuries were reported.
On Dec. 31, on K-9 at the Marshall County Line, Patsy Holsch, Washington, was issued a Citation for Speeding.
On Jan. 2, on US-36 at K-15; Asa Layden, Washington driving a 2013 Dodge was southbound on K15, proceeded through stop sign and ended in ditch. Layden was transported by Washington EMS to the Washington County Hospital. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.
Pending charges being forwarded to the county attorney’s office are DUI, Expired Registration, No Seatbelt and No Insurance.
On Jan. 4, on K148 at K234 Rebecca Meyer, Hanover, driving a 2005 Chevrolet, was stopped waiting for a 2001 Dodge driven by Lewis Shepard Ogden to turn and the two vehicles collided. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.00, no injuries were reported.
On Jan. 4, in the 1100 block of K-148, Gregory Plott Salina, was issued a Citation for Speeding.
On Jan. 4, in the 300 block of B Street, Washington, Jorge Vazquez, Blue Rapids, was issued a Citation for No Valid DL.
On Jan. 10, on K-148 ¼ mile north of 22nd Road, Mary White, Hanover, driving a 2003 Lincoln, went to reach for her phone, lost control on icy roads and rolled vehicle. White was transported by Hanover EMS to the Hanover Hospital. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.
On Jan. 10, on US-36 ½ mile east of Heritage Road, Karla Jeardoe, Beattie, driving a 2008 Chrysler, lost control on snow and ice and struck a guardrail. Jeardoe refused transport by Washington EMS. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.00.
On Jan. 15, on K-9 just west of Wagon Train Road, Charles Levi Jenkins, Waterville, driving a 2015 Ford, struck a cow owned by Gary Hattesohl, Greenleaf. Damage estimated at more than $1,000.00, no injuries were reported.
On Jan. 15, in the 2400 block of K-9, Thomas Smith, Morrowville, was issued a Citation for Failure to Move Over.
On Jan. 16, on US-36 at Fox Road, the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Robert Steelman, Belleville, on a Cloud County Warrant for Probation Violation. Steelman was held at the Washington County Jail until his release to Cloud County authorities.
On Jan. 17, the Washington Fire Department was dispatched to 207 East 3rd Street, Washington, for a carbon monoxide detector going off.
On Jan. 18, on 9th Road at Cross Creek Roads, Harold Louderback, Topeka, was issued a Citation for Speeding.
On Jan. 18, on All American Road at 10th Roads Graf Dirob, Council Bluffs, Iowa, was issued Citations for Speeding and no proof of insurance.
