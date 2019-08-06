Athletic Director Bud Young is excited about the Clay Center Tigers' four-home game football season, and particularly the Homecoming game against Marysville Piotique weekend when officials hope to have 300 members of K-State's marching band.
Young told those at Wednesday's Chamber coffee forum that music director Matt Bradford is in discussions with the K-State band director for the band to play before a large Homecoming crowd at half time.
A number of class reunions are scheduled for the weekend and officials will move bleachers from the baseball field to Otto Unruh stadium so classes could have their own sections during the game, Young said.
Young said each of the four home games will have an organization barbecue of some kind. The Christian Youth Organization, Future Farmers of America and the Orange and Black Pack have committed to three of the games.
Officials are still seeking an organization to provide a barbecue before the final game which Young said falls on a Thursday night.
Scheduling games is another task to be accomplished this year, Young said. Schools will meet in Salina in mid-October to learn who will be in which district.
"You have no idea who will be in your district," Young said, "so the last three games, you have no idea (who you may play)."
Afterward, league athletic directors get together and work out scenarios for scheduling. Young said because the NCKL is fairly tight geographically and Clay Center is near the middle of the league "we're pretty spoiled about our location."
He said a number of league meetings are held in Clay Center, including one slated for this Friday at El Puerto.
In response to a question, Young said the schools new drug policy and Clay Counts, the 3-year anti-drug program just started, has been a "huge success so far."
He said random drug testing has been a "good think" because law enforcement is not involved when a student is caught. The testing company notifies the parents before the school is contacted and the school provides counseling for both the student and the family.
The counseling service, part of "Project Success" funded by the $550,000 3-year grant, provides two counselors in the district who specialize in drug and alcohol related problems, educating students and staff as well as direct individual counseling.
He said the "three strikes and your done" policy is better than zero tolerance practiced in some schools.
He said drugs are more accessible than ever and that peer pressure among youngsters, particularly in the junior high age group, is "tremendous."
"It's very easy to get into (drugs) the peer pressure is tremendous on them," he said. "Kids are being picked on just as much for being a good kid as for being from a broken home or race or gender."
"We just try to make them proud of who they are. It's tough being a teenager. Kids are mean."
He said there is an alcohol problem in the schools, but said society has the same problem.
"(Drugs) are available to those kids," he said. "It's a scary, scary fact. You would be surprised about how accessible it is.
Nevertheless, Young said he is "very excited" about the drug program in the community.
Young was asked when soccer would become part of the school's sports activities.
"When I'm gone," he said.
He said he has mixed emotions about soccer but said adding another sport would stretch participation and hurt the established sports programs. And he said soccer would create a "scheduling nightmare."
Young said the Clay Center football association for younger kids "has exploded," with more kids out for the Pop Warner program in Clay Center than in either Manhattan or Junction City.
