A mainly sunny sky. High 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 24, 2019 @ 1:02 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
The dogs are in big trouble —while we up up at my parents house, they got into Halloween candy intended for my nieces and nephew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.