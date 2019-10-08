Clay Center Police cited Wakefield Police Chief Jeff Doonan for careless driving after an accident at the Court and Sixth Streets intersection.
Doonan had stopped at the intersection waiting to turn left, according to the Police report After the light turned red, he backed out of the intersection and struck the vehicle behind him driven by Lester Henderson, Palmer, who had stopped.
"We don't play favorites around here," Clay Center Police Chief Bill Robinson said.
