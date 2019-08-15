Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 15, 2019 @ 3:18 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.