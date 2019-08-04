Clay Center Police reported the following thefts and damages:
-- an air conditioning unit valued at $1,000 was stolen from Idle Hour, 523 Court St., sometime 2 p.m. July 26 and 10 a.m. July 28,
-- Kumho truck tires valued at $600 were stolen from Jessie W. Lee, Clay Center, at 515 Arthur St. sometime between 11 p.m. July 25 and 10:28 a.m. July 26.
-- $10 in gas stolen from Short Stop No. 22 at 106 6th St. at 3:50 p.m. on July 22,
-- $1,000 in damage had been done to the side of a mobile home owned by Robert LeBuff Sr. at 210 12th St some time between 11 p.m. July 29 and 9 p.m. July 30.
-- $200 in damage had been done to Susan Cairn's vehicle at 302 Lincoln Ave. sometime between 9 a.m. July 23 and 2 a.m. July 24.
-- an unknown person struck a vehicle owned by Dawn Gunter, Morganville, that was parked in the Kier's Thriftway parking lot.
