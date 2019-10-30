Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 30, 2019 @ 2:14 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Note: This column was cut off in today's paper. Below is the column in it's entirety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.