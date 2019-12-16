Yesterday’s snow canceled or postponed quite a few activities yesterday and, including class for most schools in the area today.
USD-379 and many of the surrounding schools districts have cancelled classes today because of yesterday's snow. Ark Early Learning Center at the Clay Center Covenant Church, St. Paul Lutheran Preschool have also cancelled classes today.
The Singing Christmas Tree was postponed until tonight at 7 p.m. However, the FBLA caroling and Christmas party scheduled for Sunday was cancelled.
The Clay Center United Methodists Church postponed it’s Christmas dinner until Wednesday night during the church’s week my scramble from 5 to 7p.m.. Everyone is welcome to join them. The church’s Christmas program has been postponed until 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, between services, in lieu of Sunday school.
The ‘Silent Night, Holy Night’ kids program at St. Paul Lutheran Church has also been postponed until Sunday, Dec. 22, during the time for Sunday School.
Baptist churches in Clay Center and Wakefield also cancelled activities yesterday.
The City of Wakefield is offering free snow removal for its residents who are physically unable to do it themselves. Call Crystal O’Dell at (719) 963-4272 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.