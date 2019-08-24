If KU Med Center is designated a National Cancer Institute cancer center, Kansans will have top quality cancer treatment closer and better opportunity to participate in cancer trials, according to KU cancer specialist Dr. Roy A. Jenson.
Addressing the Relay for Life rally at CCCHS Friday night, Jenson said Kansans must now travel a minimum of 200 miles to a designated cancer center for treatment something he said "is just plain wrong."
With designation, KU would join with a network of hospitals around the state to provide outreach care and permit patients to participate in cancer research trials.
"It's not just about the folks in Kansas City," Jenson said. "We have formed an organization called the Midwest Cancer Alliance that will work with hospitals all across the state stretching from Goodland down to Pittsburg to offer clinical trials for patients ... because, in my opinion, that is the best chance for someone who has been diagnosed with cancer."
Among the hospitals involved in the alliance besides KU are Wichita, Stormont Vail and St. Francis in Topeka, Hutchinson, Hayes, Goodland and Pittsburg, Jenson said.
He said cancer trials are why science has made the progress it has in the last 30 years.
He gave childhood cancer as an example saying that survival in the mid-70s was less than 50 percent. "About 70 percent of children diagnosed with cancer go on to clinical trials. As a result, survival rates for childhood cancer are now well over 80 percent."
He said that in contrast, only about three percent of adults diagnosed with cancer "take advantage of a clinical trial."
Jenson described advances in cancer treatment as "slow but steady," saying survival rates from cancer have gone from 50 percent in the mid-70's to 65% today. What has been accomplished is "pretty astounding," he said.
The five-year survival rate for breast cancer was 75 percent in the mid-70s and has increased to well over 90 percent today.
Testicular cancer in the mid-70s was an "almost certain death sentence," he said. Today, 95 percent of the cases survive more than five years.
He said lung cancer remains a main killer with only 15 percent of patients surviving longer than 5 years. He said tobacco is "more powerful than cocaine (as an addictive agent) and that tobacco is a factor in a "little over" thirty percent of all cancer cases.
He said vaccines also are showing promise as a cancer preventive. A vaccine has been developed for Hepatitis B, a significant factor in liver cancer. The other, a human papilloma virus vaccine, can prevent cervical cancer when given to young girls around the age of 12, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.