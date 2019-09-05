Abundant sunshine. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 5, 2019 @ 7:23 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Mario Verduzco cut right to the chase. Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez didn’t perform to standard on Saturday against South Alabama, but his position coach didn’t either. more >>
Jim McElwain — who previously coached at Michigan, Florida, Alabama and Michigan State — takes over a Chippewas team that went 1-11 last season. more >>
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.