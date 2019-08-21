Most city government budget increases for 2010 will result in mill levy increases less than three mills. One city was higher than that and in two cases, cities approved a slight decrease.
For Wakefield, a level mill levy will actually mean property taxes will increase a little because property valuation has increased there.
The Wakefield City Council gave final approval Monday for a budget with a very slight mill levy drop of 0.05 mills at Monday's meeting, from 22.766 mills last year to 22.716 in 2010. Despite that level mill levy, taxes will increase for Wakefield residents because assessed valuation has jumped from $5.4 million to $5.6 million.
According to the published budget, the city may spend $29,250 more in its general fund, $1,726 less in debt service, $6,500 more in streets, $3,946 more for employee benefits, and $2,500 more for law enforcement. The city also putting aside $5,423 for industrial development.
Wakefield's mill levy includes a reduction in the Wakefield Library's mill levy from 5.398 mill to 4.630 mills. Even with that reduction, the library will be able spend $3,369 more than it had last year, when it had $31,507.
Morganville was the only other city in the county that published a budget with a decrease, 0.134 mills, with a mill levy of 52.318 in 2010.
For other cities, the mill levy increased on lowered valuation and additions to the city budgets.
Longford published a budget with the largest increase in the county, about 6.3 mills, from 29.706 mills in 2009 to 36.015 in 2010.
The city of Green had the next highest increase of 2.902 mills which the Green City Council gave final approval to on Aug. 14. The mill levy will increase from 39.932 mills in 2009 to 42.832 mills in 2009. Green council president Josh Wiedmer said the increase had to do with continuing water improvements.
The city of Clay Center approved a budget Tuesday with the third highest increase in the county at 2.27 mills.
Oak Hill published a budget with an increase of about 0.8 mill, from 16.373 mills in 2009 to 17.178 in 2010. Oak Hill clerk Edna Hundley said the city's budget had no major changes from last year.
Most rural fire districts in the area published budgets that adjusted mill levies according to amounts that did not change from last year or changed very little.
Clay Center Rural Fire levied the same amount it had levied last year, $35,000, which affected the mill levy by about 0.2 mills, set at about 4.25 mills. Wakefield Rural Fire also levied the same amount, $26,000 or about 4.3 mills.
Green Rural Fire kept the mill levy the same at 3.412, which added $2,500 at $23,000. Longford Rural Fire levied $67,500, or $6,000 more than last year, which increases the levy by about half of a mill. Miltonvale Rural Fire levied $70,000, or $5,000 more than last year.
Budgets are due to the state by Aug. 25. Most governmental bodies in the county have turned in their budgets.
