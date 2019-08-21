Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Nebraska outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt says he hears from NFL teams every day inquiring about Husker senior outside linebacker Alex Davis because of his impressive size and athleticism. Playing in the same system in back-to-back seasons for the first time at NU, Davis may be on the verge of a breakout season. more >>
