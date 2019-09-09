On Tuesday Clay County Commission Chairman Mike Spicer signed the GT building demolition agreement the county sent to the city of Clay Center last week. The agreement came back to the commission signed by Mayor Sharon Brown.
According to the agreement, the county has agreed:
-- The county will contribute up to $60,000 and no more than 50 percent of the cost of the demolition,
-- The landfill will waive tipping fees on all loads that separate clean debris from construction and demolition (C&D) waste
-- Clay County Landfill personnel will inspect every load to determine if it can be placed in a clean debris staging area or into the C&D waste area.
-- The landfill will bill the city for fuel and labor costs, which will become part of the total project cost.
-- The landfill can reject any load and charge $20 a ton tipping fees if clean debris is mixed with C&D waste.
-- The county's offer is good for 60 days.
The city of Clay Center has agreed:
-- The city will handle the entire bid process for the demolition, including requesting that debris be separated and hauling debris to the landfill in the bids specifications.
-- The city, through a contractor, "will make an honest attempt" to separate clean debris from C&D waste.
-- No debris will be buried on site.
-- The city will fund the project above and beyond what the county funds --$60,000 or 50 percent of the project, whichever is less.
-- The city will provide documentation to the county on the project's cost.-- The land will be deeded over to GT Manufacturing so they can rebuild on their own land and avoid any future ownership issues.
The agreement also called for items for GT Manufacturing to agree, which had not been signed by a representative of the company as of Monday.
The agreement calls for the company to restore the facade of the building directly behind the GT building "in a manner that reflects the investment of a company that values its place in the community," to "transform the remaining structure into a building that will have commercial value to GT and then to continue being a viable and expanding company," and to take title of the land with no debris buried on site.
Clay Center Councilman Daton Hess thanked county commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
"Thank you for stepping and providing money and overlooking shortcomings on our side, still getting it done," Hess said.
The city plans to put the demolition out for bid this week.
In other county news:
-- Commissioners granted permission for Arnie Knoettgen, maintenance supervisor, to purchase entry door mats and to have them cleaned once a month.
-- Treasurer Elect Christine Swaim discussed with commissioners the possibility of holding a Real Estate Tax Sale on parcels that have more than three years of delinquent taxes.
-- Commissioners signed the Kansas County Treasurers Bond to cover the treasurer as an elected official.
-- Highway Administrator Steve Liby reported the asphalt work was finished last week. The motor graders are out working roads and the hauling of rocks on areas that have been affected by the amount of rain the area has had in the last week, he said.
