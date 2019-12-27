A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: December 27, 2019 @ 7:52 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Editor:
With the US House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump, we are coming upon an unprecedented moment in US history — the first time a sitting president could be forcibly removed from office.
A certain not-very sneaky boxer has been slipping into my bed at night even though I’ve tried to ban her from the bedroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.