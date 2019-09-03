Gordon Mote, Music Row Magazine's 2009 Piano Player of the Year and singer/songwriter, will perform at the CCCHS auditorium on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Joining Mote is singer/songwriter Dusty Workman. Admission is a free will offering and dessert will be served.
Local dentist and one of the organizers, Dr. Rick Hammel, is very excited about this event. "This is one of the most accomplished and inspirational performers I've ever heard. Hearing Gordon sing and play is one of those experiences that has changed my life for the better."
Dr. Hammel explains how this extraordinary event evolved. "We are friends with Dusty Workman who is also performing with Gordon on Sept. 16. We had been talking with Dusty about performing again in Clay Center and he asked us if we would be interested in bringing Gordon to Clay Center. Knowing the caliber of performer Gordon is, Nancy and I jumped at the chance to make this happen for Clay Center."
Totally blind from birth, Mote quickly learned to see through his other senses. On Thanksgiving Day, when Mote was just three years old, he surprised his parents when they heard beautiful piano music and found their young son sitting at the piano, playing "Jesus Loves Me" with both hands.
Recognizing that their son possessed an extremely unique God-given gift, Mote's parents supported his talent and encouraged his efforts.
Two days after graduating from college, Mote was hired as keyboard player and background vocalist for Grammy Award winning recording artist, Lee Greenwood. Joining Greenwood was just the beginning of an illustrious musical career that has afforded Mote the opportunity to share the concert stage with such popular recording artists as Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood and even Porter Wagoner, at the famed Grand Ole Opry.
Over the years, Mote has become one of the most accomplished and sought-after recording studio session players in Nashville, TN. He has played on recording sessions for the likes of Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Alison Krauss, Josh Turner, Mark Lowry, the Gaither Vocal Band and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, just to name a few.
Recently, much to the delight of industry peers and music fans nationwide, Mote began producing his own recordings. In 2005, his debut recording "If You Could Hear What I See," received the Dove Award nomination for Instrumental Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association. For the past six years, Mote has been nominated as Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, being awarded that honor in 2009. He has also received nominations for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Musician of the Year and Album of the Year from the Southern Gospel News and The Singing News Magazine, claiming the 2008 Musician of the Year Award from SGN.
Since recording his first project, the multi-talented performer has released one half dozen recordings, which have spawned multiple Top 10 releases on Inspirational, Southern Gospel and Country Gospel radio. His debut DVD, "The Best of Gordon Mote," released in 2008, debuted at Number Seven on Billboard Magazine's Video Sales Chart, while his "Don't Let Me Miss The Glory" audio recording debuted at Number 10 on the Magazine's Christian Album Sales Chart.
In addition to staying busy in the recording studio with the top names in various musical genres, Mote travels in excess of 100 dates each year, performing solo events throughout the US, Canada and Europe. In addition, the talented recording artists shares the stage with legendary Gospel recording artists Bill Gaither and his multi-Grammy Award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band in more than 50 cities worldwide.
Dusty Workman also began his musical journey at a young age. Always intrigued by music, Dusty's first taste of music began when he received his first drumset for Christmas. Dusty's ability to play music by ear and pick up the drums quickly led him to a life filled with musical experiences.
Playing in everything available from band at school, to the countless bands and different genre's, Dusty began to reach some professional goals he had dreamed of from a young age. Dusty had worked for several well known musicians from the technical side doing lighting/etc. for artists like Barbara Mandrell, Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys, Willie Nelson and many others, but the desire to be "ON" stage not behind it was pushing him forward.
Dusty's life as a drummer flourished when he and friend Jim Bush started country music group Dixie Road. With four Nashville produced CD's, a couple of videos and sharing the stage with many of the top country music artists in the industry it seemed that Dusty had finally reached the success he had longed for.
"While I was successful from a worldly view, I realized that I was lax in holding my faith and my family as my first priority. I realized I had to reprioritize my life and focus fully on God, God's will and my family."
So, for the last few years Dusty has been using the musical talents God has given him to proclaim the Gospel through his music and his music ministry. He also currently serves as the worship leader at Grace Community Church in Overbrook, Kan.
"The music keeps calling and my passion and my heart keep telling me that I must continue to reach out and help people who are lost by sharing my testimony through my music and my experiences." Dusty released his first Award winning Christian CD, "Let Me Get the Door" in 2005 and has just released the first song off his newest CD "I Just Want to Prasie You" 2009.
"My purpose is to use the musical talent God has given me to create music and to use it as a vehicle to share the Gospel to those who may not know Jesus and who have no hope for what amazing things are possible with the love and grace of God."
