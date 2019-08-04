The Clay Center Public Utilities Commission and Cheryl Beatty, Clay Center city administrator, agreed Monday to pass an initial franchise fee of $97,000 on residential electric customers and $30,000 on residential water customers beginning Jan. 1, 2010 and to enter into negotiations on a franchise agreement that would be raised even more in outlying years.
The charge, requested by the city council to shore up the city's operating budget, would amount to about $1.40 per month average on residential electric meters. The amount must be approved by the city council.
Beatty said she would recommend the fee be added to customer's bills despite a 7-1 city council vote two weeks ago requiring that the public utilities department "absorb" the hike, something Beatty said is "not viable."
Beatty indicated she would have no objections to the PUC passing the franchise on to customers "at this point." Further discussion of the issue would come when the city and PUC negotiate a long-term franchise fee agreement which Beatty said should increase to at least five percent of the total unit sales of electricity and water.
A decision on a permanent franchise agreement will have to be in place by Dec. 31, 2010 to take effect for 2011 and beyond.
Beatty said the council does not understand what the PUC does and how it works and proposed a series of "educational sessions" with city council members and utilities supreintendent Bill Callaway to clear up what she said is "misunderstanding" on the part of the council. She said "some members" of the council had complained to her that they didn't understand what they were voting on concerning the franchise fees.
"There are a lot of perceptional issues and talk, but little understanding," Beatty told the PUC commission Monday.
She said greater communications through the educational sessions is the only way she could think of to "get beyond all that."
Callaway agreed to conduct one or more educational meetings to bring city council members up to speed on how the public utilities department is run.
"The city budget is easier than ours," Callaway said. "Your income is fixed. We have to budget to protect ourselves when revenues go down."
Beatty agreed saying the BPU must operate as a private business and comes under different accounting laws than the city.
Mayor Sharon Brown said the commission hasn't had to deal with details of the public utilities department in the past and they don't understand enough about the operation to answer critics who confront them on the street.
"The council gets a lot of negative comments about the utilities department," Brown said. "Then they can't explain what's going on which just makes things worse."
Beatty said understanding the PUC is just part of a campaign to educate council members on a variety of issues including understanding budgets and how to properly conduct formal public meetings.
Still to be resolved on future franchise fee increases are how much and whether the increases will be passed on to customers and whether the fees will be identified on a separate line on utility users' bills, something the PUC board is insisting on.
Callaway said franchise fees are shown as line items on private company utility bills such as gas and telephone and that "hiding" the fees in the rate structure would require expensive hearings before the Kansas Corporation and by hard to change, even if the KCC approved such a plan,
Meanwhile, Callaway told the PUC board that the PU staff, being paid by FEMA to rebuild the city's electric distribution system from devastation of the December, 2007 ice storm, will be putting in ten hours a day five days a week to meet FEMA time constraints.
He said the effort is providing excellent training for PU personnel and assures that the money spent on the rebuild remains local. "If you hire outside contractors, the cost is two times as high and those dollars go out of town," Callaway told the board.
