Recent changes in federal tax law will make it more likely that baby boomers will retire to small towns or back home in increasing numbers in the next decade or so.
Today, anyone who has owned a home for two years or longer can sell it and pay no taxes on the capital gains. In fact, homeowners can sell home after home with no capital gains liability as long as they keep the home for at least two years.
This is a substantial change from times past when homeowners faced a stiff "inflation tax" on the increased value of their homes. Reaching retirement and reduced income, they couldn't move to smaller dwellings without paying what amounted to a penalty for home ownership.
Homeowners were allowed to sell one home in their lifetime without the penalty.
Today, middle class houses in larger communities run from $200,000 up. A couple facing retirement could sell their $300,000 home, buy a $75,000 to $100,000 house in Clay
Center, and retire here with a full $200,000 nestegg for retirement income.
Baby boomers won't "retire" at 62, but increasing numbers of them will be looking for ways to become financially independent enough to pursue other activities, education, professions or businesses.
The changes in the tax law will help
