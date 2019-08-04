OAK HILL--The Middle of Nowhere Fair in Oak Hill is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10th.
the city wide fair features Kansas made products and local arts and crafts, collectibles, antiques, food, baked goods and lots of gifts for Christmas.
Booths are available. Contact Meg Perry at Blackberry Mercantile, 388-2665 or at bbmerc@twinvalley.net for an application and information.
Organizers are also looking for entertainers, old car nuts, face painters or anything rural, handmade or quirky, Perry said.
