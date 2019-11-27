Read more in today's e-edition at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_210ce87f-7ea0-509f-b34b-8ac495dcba50.html
Just about all of the trees on the Courthouse Square have decorated and will be lit up on Friday as part of a new event to kick off the Christmas season that’s now in its third year.
This year’s cedar trees were selected to decorate the Square for The Festival of Trees and they came from area farmers.
The annual fund-raiser provides trees in exchange for a $75, donation, 15 percent of which goes to expenses connected with the event, $25 went to Lincoln Creek 4-H and Clay Center FFA volunteers who “sell” the trees as a fund-raising project and the rest went to fund the Christmas for Sharing sponsored by the Lighthouse For Christ a program that provides money or vouchers to qualified children to buy Christmas gifts for their family members.
The live trees were installed following maps of the underground watering and electrical systems. Because the Courthouse Square could hold no more than 100 trees, officials have limited the display to 85 this year with more lights put on the K-15 side of the courthouse.
Friday’s Tree Lighting will start with an few activities late in the afternoon, including carriage rides starting at 3 p.m., and a 1 mile/5K fun starting at 4 p.m. at the fire station corner with registration at 3:30 p.m. Most of the fun will take place in the evening starting at 5 p.m.
A free will donation pork burger supper will start on the Square at 5 p.m. Slagle Studio dancers and other performers, including three famous chipmunks, will start performing at that.
At 6:30 p.m., the tree lighting will be held and Santa will arrive for pictures and to visit with kids.
