Clay Center Police Officer Marc Henry is putting up his own money to make sure Clay Center has it's own drug dog.
Henry is paying $3,000 for the cost, training and certification of the dog and asked the Clay Center City Council Tuesday night to cover routine veterinary bills and food while the dog is on duty, his salary while he undergoes training with the dog, and the insurance for the dog, which is the same as an officer ($1,000 a year).
Henry has already tried one dog that hasn't worked out. He has his choice now between two black Labrador females, one of which will train with him on September 21 and be ready to hit the streets Oct. 5.
The dog will "more than pay for itself" through seizures from drug busts, Henry said. Right now that fund has about $3,000.
Henry cited two drug busts last week and this weekend where the dog the Sheriff's Department has was useful, one in which three people were in a vehicle that the dog hit on for drug paraphernalia, and another traffic stop Friday that resulted in an arrest for drug sale within a 1,000 feet of a school and seizure of the vehicle.
"It sounds like we have a lot of collaboration with the county," Councilman Sterling Meals said. "Why have a duplication?"
The county dog isn't always available for stops when city police need him, Henry said.
"There have been several times we could have stopped a vehicle when the county officer was out in the county," he said.
Officers can only a hold a vehicle they suspect may have drugs for as long as it would take a typical traffic stop. Even if the county officer is only 10 minutes away, that's still too long, he said.
"The dog they use only rides with one deputy," Police Chief Bill Robinson said, "and is only available when that deputy is working and when he's close enough to help us, which as you can see, doesn't match up very well."
Likewise, the police department's dog "only rides with me," Henry said, because the dog is only certified with him. Henry added he is "willing to ride out at anytime" for a drug call.
Meals said it sounded like having a dog would be "as reciprocal to the county" as their dog is the city.
Councilman Daton Hess asked why Henry chose a black Labrador over a German police dog.
Henry said "any dog with a hunting drive" makes a good drug dog, but he chose a Labrador because the dog is smaller and can be housed in a pet carrier in the back of his police vehicle.
City administrator Cheryl Beatty said Labradors are used "quite often" as drug dogs.
Police don't need probable cause to use a drug dog, Henry said. In fact, it is recommended that they use the dog in situations they don't suspect drug use so police aren't singling out anyone, he said.
The dog will be trained passively, to sit when she detects drugs, rather than to scratch at the place where they smell drugs.
"I don't think we want the city to paying for any scratched up car doors," Henry said.
The council did debate how much the city should commit to veterinary bills after Councilman Justin Begnoche brought up that the city had paid quite a bit when the last dog was sick because of renal failure.
Begnoche first proposed a cap of $1,000 a year but the council upped it to $3,000 after Robinson asked to cover "at least the value of the dog" and proposed that veterinary bills be paid with drug seizure monies.
"How often do we have an officer with such a drive to go after drugs that he puts up $3,000 of his own money?" Robinson asked the council.
