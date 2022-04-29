Rich Flegle gave the message on Easter Sunday at Green Methodist Church. The message was titled “If God was standing here, what would He say?” Sometimes I wonder what the founders of our church would say if they were standing next to us in church on Sunday. Men like Carl Ludwig, who joined the Methodist Episcopal church in Green in November, 1904, being received by Rev. Homer Wroten. His wife Delphia had joined in 1890 when the church was five years old. Their son Elmer Ludwig joined the ME church in 1914. Carl and Delphia, then Elmer and his wife Zelda, supported the Green church for many years, even after their deaths.
A special anniversary is coming up this week for a couple with ties to Green. Nola Richter and Ed Duncan were married on April 28, 1962, in the EUB church in Green. We wish them a very happy 60th anniversary! Now I have a request for some of you. We have plans to decorate the inside of the Green Community Christian Center (the former EUB church) with historical photographs taken when it was a church. You can send them to me by email or bring them to the GRHS reunion on May 7, which will be held at the center in Green.
I attended the Green Christian School Easter program this week. The children’s program was amazing! The orchestra performed under the direction of Dr. Anne Clark. All of the students sang, recited scripture, and performed a play titled “By the Tree.” Those kids know their scripture!
On April 23 (tomorrow as I write this) we are planning to have a work day at the park north of Green. All are welcome to help restore this beautiful park. This is just our first work day and we hope to enlist volunteers to maintain the grounds. We will be cutting down trees, removing dead wood, removing stumps, etc. The stone walking bridge is a major concern because of trees growing around it. The dance floor and bandstand are also a concern to keep the grass from growing up in them.
On May 7 the Green Rural High School will have a reunion at the Green Community Christian Center with coffee at 10:30 and a meal at 12:30. Reservations with $10 cost for the meal can be sent to Marilyn Habluetzel, 330 W. Court, Apt. 301, Clay Center, KS 67432.
On June 3-5 Green is participating in the Highway 24 Garage Sales again. Green Revitalization Organization will be having a sale again as well as individual sales in Green. It’s time to start gathering the items you might want to donate!
In 1911, according to the Green News (the town newspaper), Sanneman Brothers Construction built a house for Carl and Delphia. See in today’s photograph. This beautiful home was across the street from where I grew up. After Carl died in 1957 it became home to Art Dettmer, who lived there until his death in 2004. W.A. Simnitt, a well known mason and cement worker, laid the cement block foundation for this house. W.A. Simnitt lived where I now live and laid most of the sidewalks in Green. I plan to write about this pioneer soon!
Send your news of today and yesterday to bevcaley@gmail.comor mail to 2119 21st Road, Green, KS 67447. “This is the message you have heard from the beginning. We should love one another.” 1 John 3:11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.