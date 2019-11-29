Read more in today's e-edition at at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/
The fund-raising campaign for the new Clyde Family Physicians clinic is in its final phase and campaign director Dan Thalmann said he is looking for supporters of modern, local healthcare to help meet a $150,000 campaign goal. The campaign will pay for all new furnishings, fixtures and equipment for the clinic.
At the start of Thanksgiving week, the effort has raised $126,670 through individual donations, grants and room sponsorships. The room sponsorship donors will be recognized with signage next to each sponsored room, while all other donations, of any level, will be recognized on a donor recognition board in the new clinic’s lobby. Nine of the 14 rooms have already been sponsored.
“The community has really stepped up in support of the new clinic,” said Thalmann. “We’re getting so close to our goal and now we’re calling on everyone to take a personal stake in the future of local healthcare through this campaign. Whether it is a $10 donation or $10,000 donation for a room sponsorship, we’d love to see even more individuals, alumni and businesses step up and make pledges toward the campaign to help us meet our goal. We’ve even had individuals who don’t use our services make a donation because they’re supportive of this big boost to the local economy.”
The clinic project is moving quickly toward completion, with a projected opening date near the end of January or early February, according to Thalmann.
“The concrete was poured recently for the parking lot and sidewalks and you can really see what this beautiful new clinic will look like on the outside,” said Thalmann. “They’re also starting to paint inside, so that is taking shape quickly too. We can’t wait for the public to see inside the clinic.”
The new clinic will address needs expressed by patients and staff over the last few years as this project was being considered. It will be handicap-accessible with wider hallways and more efficient room designs. There will be a comfortable lobby at the entrance and then six patient exam rooms, a procedure room, nurse’s station, lab and other administrative rooms. Located at the northeast corner of North High and Washington Streets, just to the north across the road from Park Villa Nursing Home, there will also be plenty of paved parking on the lot.
Donations can be made by sending in a check, or through a three-year pledge. To make a donation, contact Thalmann at 785-747-6980 or by email at dthalmann@ccmcks.org. Anonymous donations can also be made.
“It is exciting to be so close to unveiling this brand new, modern, comprehensive clinic to our patients and the community,” said Thalmann. “The buzz around the area about the clinic has been great and we know everyone will be thrilled with the results of this effort.
