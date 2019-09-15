With a large number of CCCHS graduates expected in Clay Center for Piotique-related reunions the weekend of Sept. 25, students at CCCHS are making preparations for homecoming the same weekend, starting with a parade and pep rally Friday afternoon.
Student Council president Chelsee James and STUCO sponsor Janelle Rieger described the plans at last Wednesday's Chamber coffee forum.
The short parade route will start at 2:30 Friday afternoon, Sept. 25 at Fourth and Dexter. The parade including pepband and floats will move south to Court, go east on Court to Fifth and turn south again gathering for a rally on the west side of the courthouse square with speeches, music by the pep band and cheer leading.
The Tigers face Marysville that Friday evening and the annual fall sports homecoming dance following.
Homecoming candidates will be selected by the senior class the week before the homecoming game. The candidates will be elected the Thursday before and the results announced Friday, Rieger said.
The event is just one of a number of activities undertaken by the CCCHS student council and volunteers from the high school. A winter homecoming alternates between honoring basketball and wrestling each year.
In addition the council sponsors two other dances a year, the Fall Ball and the Spring Fling, Rieger said.
"We call them formal," Rieger said. "That means we don't wear jeans."
The council also sponsors fund-raising events such as ball cap day in which students pay $1 for the right to wear ball caps in school with proceeds going for hats for cancer patients. He council also sponsors a blood drive in the spring, Rieger said.
Rieger, a biology instructor at CCCHS serves as student council sponsor, a position started in the 1970s to coordinate council activities with the school administration.
