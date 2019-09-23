Clay County 4-Hers did well at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson last week.
Several photographs were chosen for special awards:
Dylan Fowles purple ribbon photo of a mother cat and kittens in the hay was chosen for the Governor's Display.
A.J. Carlson's blue ribbon photo of wheat and combine was chosen for the 4-H Foundation; Amanda Roth's blue ribbon softball picture was also chosen for the 4-H Foundation; and Johnathan Yarrow had a blue ribbon picture of a windmill and sunset that was chosen for the Traveling Award and 4-H Foundation.
Also Johnathan Yarrow had a purple computer manipulated "Hero" photo comprised of a rifle, helmet, wheat and American flag that was chosen for the 4- H Foundation and also for the Washington D.C. Display.
Laura Yarrow's blue ribbon picture of a small girl holding a yellow flower was chosen for the Sunflower Award.
Other photographs: Payton Conner, blue; Jenna Mall, blue; Taylor Mall, blue; Michaela Musselman, blue; Nathan Roth, blue; Natalie Vesta, red; Brett Wallace, blue; Katie Yarrow, purple.
Arts & Crafts participants for State Fair were: JaelAnn Hoover, Jenna Mall, Natalie Vesta and Reid Williams. Jenna Mall's cutting board was selected to be on display at Rock Springs Ranch for a year. JaelAnn Hoover received the Wool Award on her Ethnic Art Cheetah picture made of wool.
Needle Arts: JaelAnn Hoover, purple; Audrey Desrosiers, red. Demonstrations: JaelAnn Hoover, blue; Michaela Musselman, blue. Entomology: Michaela Musselman, blue; Evan Penner, blue.
Foods: Jordan Bosch, purple; Andrea Chestnut, red; Emily Chestnut, blue; JaelAnn Hoover, white; JaelAnn Hoover, sweet spreads, blue; JaelAnn Hoover, dried foods, purple; Jenna Mall, red; Taylor Mall, blue; Michael Musselman, blue; Amanda Roth, blue; Katie Yarrow, blue.
Educational Food Exhibits: JaelAnn Hoover, purple; Lauren Taphorn, red. Speciality Gift Basket: Lauren Taphorn, participant.
Vegetable Garden Display: JaelAnn Hoover, blue. Medium vegetables: A.J. Carlson, blue; Emily Chestnut, blue; JaelAnn Hoover, blue; Andrea Chestnut, red. Large vegetables: JaelAnn Hoover, blue; JaelAnn Hoover, red.
Dried Flower Arrangement: JaelAnn Hoover, blue. Woodworking: Payton Conner, blue; Jordan Bosch, red. Poultry: Kaylee Toews, blue, Kaylee Toews, red. Hayley Bulk, (duck) blue.
A.J. Carlson participated as a Crops Judging senior/individual member. Natalie and Jill Vesta and JaelAnn Hoover competed in the Intermediate Consumer Science Judging Contest.
