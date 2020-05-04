Last week, the Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce announced that after two weeks, $11,279.46 was raised for Clay County businesses in donations made to the Small Business Fund and the Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation.
The last six weeks at The Dispatch have been pretty lonely, as most people have stayed home while restrictions have been in place because of the coronavirus.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many …
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
